Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Remains of endangered North Atlantic whale found off N.S. southwestern shore

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2024 3:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ocean Tracking Network celebrating successes of right whale monitoring program'
Ocean Tracking Network celebrating successes of right whale monitoring program
RELATED: We check in with Fred Whoriskey, executive director with Ocean Tracking Network, to find out more about some big milestones when it comes to their collaborative right whale monitoring program, namely three years with no reports of North Atlantic Right Whale deaths in Canadian waters. – Apr 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A global environmental advocacy group says the remains of a critically endangered North Atlantic whale were found off the southwestern shore of Nova Scotia.

Oceana says an adult right whale’s tail and part of its lower body were recently spotted and no cause of death has been determined because the remains haven’t yet been recovered.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The group’s campaign director Kim Elmslie says the discovery is another devastating loss to the species that has suffered at least five reported deaths this past winter.

On May 13 a North Atlantic right whale was spotted entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, northeast of New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

Trending Now

Oceana says pictures of the right whale’s remains were documented by a Transport Canada aerial surveillance team 140 kilometres off the coast of the southwestern part of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The department was not immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices