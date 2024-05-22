Remains of endangered North Atlantic whale found off N.S. southwestern shore

Send this page to someone via email

A global environmental advocacy group says the remains of a critically endangered North Atlantic whale were found off the southwestern shore of Nova Scotia.

Oceana says an adult right whale’s tail and part of its lower body were recently spotted and no cause of death has been determined because the remains haven’t yet been recovered.

The group’s campaign director Kim Elmslie says the discovery is another devastating loss to the species that has suffered at least five reported deaths this past winter.

On May 13 a North Atlantic right whale was spotted entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, northeast of New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

Oceana says pictures of the right whale’s remains were documented by a Transport Canada aerial surveillance team 140 kilometres off the coast of the southwestern part of the province.

The department was not immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.