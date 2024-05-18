Menu

Canada

Patrons evacuated due to gas leak at downtown Winnipeg hotel

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
Crest of the Winnipeg fire department. View image in full screen
Around 40 people were evacuated from a hotel on Fort Street Saturday morning, after a leak was found on the outside of the building. Elisha Dacey / Global News
A gas leak at a hotel on Fort Street prompted the evacuation of 40 people in the early hours on Saturday.

Crews were notified of the leak around 4:20 a.m. and arrived to find gas venting from a damaged line outside the building downtown.

The patrons were evacuated to a waiting Winnipeg Transit bus that had been deployed to provide shelter.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Manitoba Hydro workers were called out to fix the leak, and patrons were allowed to return to their rooms a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

