Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Mark Mitchell retires after 38-year policing career

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 3:08 pm
2 min read
Kawartha Lakes Police Service Chief Mark Mitchell was seconded to the RCMP's International Peace Operations branch in 2009-2010 and was deployed to Afghanistan.
Kawartha Lakes Police Service Chief Mark Mitchell was seconded to the RCMP's International Peace Operations branch in 2009-2010 and was deployed to Afghanistan. City of Kawartha Lakes Police
Mark Mitchell signed off as chief of police in Lindsay, Ont., on Friday.

During a dispatch call to Mitchell on Friday — shared on the Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s social media pages — Mitchell was congratulated on his 38-year career in law enforcement.

“He served his community as a cadet, police constable, sergeant, inspector and Chief of Police,” the female dispatcher says. “You have served with passion, honour, pride and respect.

“Not everyone turns out to be a leader and even fewer an exceptional leader. You sir, have been an exceptional leader.”

In April, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Services Board announced Insp. Kirk Robertson will replace Mitchell as the next chief of police. Robertson has served 22 years with the municipal police service.

During Thursday’s police services board meeting, Robertson became chief-designate.

Mitchell assumed the service’s top role in August 2018, after spending the previous 10 years as an inspector. He joined the Lindsay police service in 1990 after beginning his career in Pickering, Ont.

In 2009-2010, Mitchell was seconded to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s International Peace Operations branch and was deployed to Afghanistan.

Mitchell was the first hire as police chief from within the ranks in 60 years, according to the Police Services Board at the time.

In October 2022, Mitchell announced his intention to retire. In a statement, the service said Mitchell’s hard work and dedication have “established a legacy” to inspire future generations of police personnel.

“We wish you the best for a happy and healthy retirement,” the dispatch concludes. “And this well-deserved opportunity to spend time with those you cherish and love the most. It is my honour to mark Chief Mark Mitchell officially 10-7 on retiring.”

Mitchell in response, thanked the dispatch: “10-4, thank your very much… you can mark me out of service.”

A formal change of command ceremony for Robertson will take place in August.

