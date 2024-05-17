Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Mark Mitchell retires after 38-year policing career

Send this page to someone via email

Mark Mitchell signed off as chief of police in Lindsay, Ont., on Friday.

During a dispatch call to Mitchell on Friday — shared on the Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s social media pages — Mitchell was congratulated on his 38-year career in law enforcement.

“He served his community as a cadet, police constable, sergeant, inspector and Chief of Police,” the female dispatcher says. “You have served with passion, honour, pride and respect.

“Not everyone turns out to be a leader and even fewer an exceptional leader. You sir, have been an exceptional leader.”

In April, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Services Board announced Insp. Kirk Robertson will replace Mitchell as the next chief of police. Robertson has served 22 years with the municipal police service.

During Thursday’s police services board meeting, Robertson became chief-designate.

Mitchell assumed the service’s top role in August 2018, after spending the previous 10 years as an inspector. He joined the Lindsay police service in 1990 after beginning his career in Pickering, Ont.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service would like to say Congratulations to Police Chief Mark Mitchell on your retirement after a 38-year career in law enforcement.

May your new chapter in life be filled with joy and discovery, as your well-deserved retirement begins! @kawarthalakes pic.twitter.com/CouPgUbJuZ — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) May 17, 2024

In 2009-2010, Mitchell was seconded to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s International Peace Operations branch and was deployed to Afghanistan.

Mitchell was the first hire as police chief from within the ranks in 60 years, according to the Police Services Board at the time.

In October 2022, Mitchell announced his intention to retire. In a statement, the service said Mitchell’s hard work and dedication have “established a legacy” to inspire future generations of police personnel.

“We wish you the best for a happy and healthy retirement,” the dispatch concludes. “And this well-deserved opportunity to spend time with those you cherish and love the most. It is my honour to mark Chief Mark Mitchell officially 10-7 on retiring.”

Mitchell in response, thanked the dispatch: “10-4, thank your very much… you can mark me out of service.”

A formal change of command ceremony for Robertson will take place in August.