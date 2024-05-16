Menu

Politics

PoCo mayor says ‘no’ to provincial jump as unite-the-right merger talk rages

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 9:21 pm
2 min read
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West says his priority is being the best father he can, even as he leaves the door open to an eventual push for higher office. Global News has learned business leaders have been lobbying the mayor to lead a hypothetical right-of-centre party combining the BC Conservatives and BC United. Richard Zussman reports.
It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Brad West.

After news emerged the Port Coquitlam mayor was being courted to help bring together the fractured right wing of B.C.’s provincial politics, he says he’s decided the time wasn’t right.

“I have a three year old and a seven year old and they are the most important thing for me,” West told Global News.

“My priority is to be the dad I want to be to them and everything comes second.”

On Wednesday, Global News reported business leaders had been courting West to lead a potentially merged BC United-BC Conservative party.

The group even went as far as to conduct polling about West, finding he had a plus-27 approval rating.

West said he’s received more than 1,000 messages in the last 24 hours, mostly supportive, showing an apparent appetite for something new in provincial politics.

“I don’t fit nicely into a political box and I think that is the way most British Columbians are as well,” he said.

The story has already caused ripples in Victoria.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad conceded his party had been courting West, but said it wanted him as a candidate, not a leader.

The Conservatives have subsequently ruled out any merger talks with BC United.

“The Conservative Party will be running 93 candidates and carrying the banner,” he said. “Yes, I will be leader.”

The Conservatives have a strong brand and momentum, while BC United has money and organization.

The imbalance has left the two sides sitting far apart.

“The people want mainstream and not extreme, and want people who have the ability to govern,” BC United Leader Kevin Falcon said.

A recent poll found the BC NDP is still leading, but that a majority of people in the province want change.

The NDP is focused now on facing both BC Conservative and BC United candidates across the province.

“We will continue to do work to improve what British Columbians want,” BC NDP Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said.

The chaotic 24 hours have, however, confirmed one thing: B.C. remains the Wild West when it comes to politics.

