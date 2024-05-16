Regina Police issue Canada-wide arrest warrant for 22-year-old involved in homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are searching for a third person involved in the murder of one 22-year-old man on May 12.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Reshaun Norman Cote. He is described as male, approximately six feet tall, medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. Cote has angel wing tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Polie say Cote is likely armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Earlier this week, a 17-year-old youth and a 24-year-old man were arrested in relation to Regina’s first homicide of 2024.

Police were called to a residence on the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a firearms offence.

“Initial information indicated that there was a male on a driveway that had been shot,” the release noted. “Police and EMS attended and located a male with serious injuries.”

Twenty-two-year-old Everett Wolfe Roberts-Orr was taken to hospital but later died.

Officers said 24-year-old Isaiah James Dustyhorn was charged with second-degree murder.

The youth, who could not be named, was also charged with second-degree murder as well as failure to comply, police said.

Both suspects had their first appearance in court Monday.

Anyone who sees Cote or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500