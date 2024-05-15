Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

28-year-old Regina man charged with several firearm offences

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police have charged a 28-year-old man with several firearm offences after officers observed a man on a bicycle who was later found carrying a loaded firearm. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina police charged a 28-year-old man with several firearm offences.

Officers responded to an unrelated call for service on Wednesday at 3:15 a.m. in the 400 block of McIntyre Street, a police release said.

“(Police) observed a male bicycling nearby while blaring loud music. The male appeared to be concealing a large item under his jacket which appeared to be a weapon,” a release read.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Police commanded the male to stop, but he attempted to bicycle away to Broad Street and 2nd Avenue where officers were able to apprehend him. A search of the male revealed a loaded firearm.”

Trending Now

Police identified the man as Dakotta Harry Nepinak and found him to be in breach of curfew and conditions not to possess firearms or ammunition.

Nepinak is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and other firearm related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

The man will make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Wednesday afternoon.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices