28-year-old Regina man charged with several firearm offences

Regina police charged a 28-year-old man with several firearm offences.

Officers responded to an unrelated call for service on Wednesday at 3:15 a.m. in the 400 block of McIntyre Street, a police release said.

“(Police) observed a male bicycling nearby while blaring loud music. The male appeared to be concealing a large item under his jacket which appeared to be a weapon,” a release read.

“Police commanded the male to stop, but he attempted to bicycle away to Broad Street and 2nd Avenue where officers were able to apprehend him. A search of the male revealed a loaded firearm.”

Police identified the man as Dakotta Harry Nepinak and found him to be in breach of curfew and conditions not to possess firearms or ammunition.

Nepinak is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and other firearm related offences.

The man will make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Wednesday afternoon.