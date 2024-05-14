Menu

Entertainment

City of Kelowna warns about ticket resellers at community theatre

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 5:57 pm
1 min read
File photo of city hall in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of city hall in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
The City of Kelowna is warning people attending shows at the community theatre to be cautious when purchasing tickets and to avoid third-party resellers.

“All tickets for shows taking place on the Kelowna Community Theatre main stage should be purchased directly from the theatre’s box office either online, in-person at 1375 Water Street or over the phone,” the city said in a press release.

“Tickets purchased through any other vendor may not be valid.”

Indicators that your tickets are not authorized by Kelowna Community Theatre include prices being posted in U.S. dollars;  prices posted are higher or lower than those found on theatre.kelowna.ca; rows are listed without seat numbers on the website’s seat map; the ticket you receive does not show your name, the price on the ticket, or shows a price other than what you paid and you do not receive a confirmation email.

Click to play video: 'RCMP warn of Taylor Swift tour tickets scams'
RCMP warn of Taylor Swift tour tickets scams
The city also said patrons should be mindful of search results on Google or other search engines that marked as “Sponsored” or as an “Ad”.

“Unless the results link to the theatre’s official website, these are paid listings which are more likely to be third-party sellers,” the city said.

“Patrons who are unsure whether they are purchasing the correct ticket can always call the Box Office at 250-469-8940 to confirm. Customers will never be directed to third-party website for purchase.”

Learn more about the theatre or find an upcoming show and see it live at theatre.kelowna.ca.

