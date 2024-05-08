Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police search for man after purse snatched at local park

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 5:35 pm
1 min read
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
The Kingston Police crest as seen in this file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston, Ont., police are searching for a man involved in what they say was a purse snatching incident over the weekend at a local park.

Officials said an 89-year-old individual placed their purse on the ground whilst sitting on a bench by Bagot Street and West Street, on May 4 at around 5 p.m. They said a suspect riding a bike then approached and took the item.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt with black sleeves, dark pants with a grey or green patterns, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.

Click to play video: '‘Someone’s going to get hurt’: Police recordings offer new insight into wrong-way chase on Ontario’s Highway 401'
‘Someone’s going to get hurt’: Police recordings offer new insight into wrong-way chase on Ontario’s Highway 401
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices