Kingston police search for man after purse snatched at local park

Kingston, Ont., police are searching for a man involved in what they say was a purse snatching incident over the weekend at a local park.

Officials said an 89-year-old individual placed their purse on the ground whilst sitting on a bench by Bagot Street and West Street, on May 4 at around 5 p.m. They said a suspect riding a bike then approached and took the item.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt with black sleeves, dark pants with a grey or green patterns, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.