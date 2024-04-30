Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lac du Bonnet traffic stop leads Manitoba RCMP to drugs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Lac Du Bonnet, Man., seized drugs and other items after the search of a car and a home. View image in full screen
RCMP in Lac Du Bonnet, Man., seized drugs and other items after the search of a car and a home. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A traffic stop on Highway 11 in the RM of Lac du Bonnet led Manitoba RCMP to the seizure of cocaine, illegal cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. on April 23 and found cocaine and illegal cannabis in the vehicle. The two occupants, a 46-year-old woman from the RM of Alexander and a 34-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, were both arrested.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A subsequent search at a Lac du Bonnet home led police to the rest of the contraband.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport'
CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices