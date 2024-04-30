Lac du Bonnet traffic stop leads Manitoba RCMP to drugs

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop on Highway 11 in the RM of Lac du Bonnet led Manitoba RCMP to the seizure of cocaine, illegal cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. on April 23 and found cocaine and illegal cannabis in the vehicle. The two occupants, a 46-year-old woman from the RM of Alexander and a 34-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, were both arrested.

A subsequent search at a Lac du Bonnet home led police to the rest of the contraband.

RCMP continue to investigate.