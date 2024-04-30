Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested, knife seized after transit incident Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Transit bus. Randall Paull/Global News
A Winnipeg man is in custody after police say a knife was waved and passengers were threatened on a downtown transit bus.

Police said they were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street, where the bus had stopped, around 6 p.m. Monday in response to a report of an armed man uttering threats.

The man, who police say appeared intoxicated, was safely arrested and a knife was seized. No one was injured in the incident.

A 32-year-old has been charged with possessing a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Transit update: keeping Winnipeg buses safe
