Health

‘Alarming increase’ in Kingston drug overdoses, officials say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Plastic gloves and the remains of a naloxone drug overdose kit lie on the ground. View image in full screen
Health officials are warning about a 30 per cent increase in drug poisonings seen in Kingston since Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Health officials are warning about a spike in drug overdoses in the Kingston area over the last few days.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) issued an alert Tuesday after consumption and treatment services in Kingston reported seeing a 30 per cent increase in drug-involved poisonings since Saturday.

Officials described the rise as an “alarming increase” in a media release.

“It is vital that people do not use drugs alone and 911 is called immediately for emergency medical care when drug poisoning is suspected,” KFL&A said.

KFL&A said that while local data about the makeup of the area’s unregulated drug supply is not available, neighbouring jurisdictions continue to report the presence of a “variety of high-potency opioids as well as tranquilizers” in samples of their drug supplies.

“These observations highlight the continued unpredictability and toxicity of the unregulated drug supply in our communities,” KFL&A said.

Health officials advise users to avoid using more than one drug at a time, to use slowly and to always carry a naloxone kit.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

