Manitoba can do ‘big things’ for public safety, premier says at summit

The province says an in-depth meeting between government, law enforcement and other local stakeholders aims to find solutions to deal with public safety issues and address the root causes of crime in Manitoba.

Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday’s Public Safety Summit, taking place at the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg, is about focusing on priorities to help Manitobans feel safe.

“Too many Manitobans are feeling unsafe at home, at work and in our communities, while at the same time more Manitobans are struggling with chronic homelessness, mental health and addictions,” Kinew said, “and we know more needs to be done to address these issues.

“Our government is reaching out to stakeholders across the province to get their input as we work to make sure Manitoba families feel safe in their communities.

“We believe that we can do big things if we come together as one Manitoba.”

0:40 Manitoba government announces safety officers to patrol various institutions

The summit — an event closed to media aside from the opening remarks by Kinew and justice minister Matt Wiebe — includes police and politicians, along with Indigenous leaders, victims’ advocacy and service groups, representatives of various municipalities, restorative justice advocates, members of the business community, and more.

Among the topics under discussion: youth violence, rural and northern safety, organized crime, access to victim services, gender-based violence, and vandalism, theft and property crime.

Wiebe said feedback collected at the summit, as well as ongoing feedback from stakeholders, will be used in the creation of a provincewide safety and crime prevention strategy, slated for release in late September.

“Manitobans deserve to feel safe no matter where they live or work.

“This summit is one part of our government’s plan to get tough on crime and the root causes of crime. We want to hear ideas from community leaders on how to make Manitoba safer.”

