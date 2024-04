See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The London Fire Department says five people narrowly escaped a house fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that there was a fire at 101 Adelaide St. S.

Crews put out the fire and determined the cause to have been accidental.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Damage was pegged at $8,000.

Final Update All units have cleared. Investigation complete, cause of this fire has been determined as accidental. Damage estimated at $8000. Working smoke alarms assisted in alerting those to escape. ^gm pic.twitter.com/rE23fFedAZ — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) April 28, 2024