Crime

Woman charged after series of alleged assaults at demonstrations in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2024 9:31 am
1 min read
An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
An Ottawa woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a series of demonstrations earlier this month.

Ottawa Police say the woman was charged following an investigation by the hate and bias crime unit.

They allege the woman was at a demonstration in downtown Ottawa on April 15 when she interfered while police were trying to arrest somebody.

They allege she assaulted one of the officers.

Later that day, they say she was attending another pop-up demonstration when somebody tried to walk near the protesters and an argument ensued.

Police allege the woman then assaulted the person with a handheld sound amplifier.

Later, they allege the woman followed another person who was leaving a religious event and attacked them with a handheld amplifier.

The 47-year-old woman is charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and harassment by threatening conduct, which police say was hate-motivated.

She’s also charged with one count each of assaulting a peace officer with the intent to prevent an arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and intimidation by disorderly following.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

