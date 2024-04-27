Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search for missing Okanagan senior continues

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 5:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Backcountry search for senior with dementia'
Backcountry search for senior with dementia
WATCH: He's been missing for more than a week now and concerns are growing for a Kelowna senior with dementia. The search has taken crews into the backcountry in the hills above Lake Country with a challenging terrain. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, crews aren't giving up hope just yet.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The search for a missing senior continued in the Okanagan on Saturday.

Allan Francescutti, 79, was last seen on April 16 and was reported missing on April 21.

Two days later, on Tuesday, April 23, police said he may have travelled to the Mabel Lake and Shuswap Falls area as recently as April 12.

Click to play video: 'Call for Silver Alert system in British Columbia'
Call for Silver Alert system in British Columbia

However, later that day, RCMP updated their information, saying his vehicle had been found in the Dee Lake area, which is approximately a 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is also involved in the search.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Saturday, COSAR said more than 50 searchers, dog teams and ATV teams are continuing to look for Francescutti.

Trending Now
Search conditions for a missing senior in the Okanagan on Friday, April 26, 2024.
Search conditions for a missing senior in the Okanagan on Friday, April 26, 2024. COSAR

The organization said it was hailing Saturday morning at Dee Lee, and that searchers are having difficulties making their way through swamps and deadfall, but that they’re still optimistic.

“The public is encouraged to avoid the area,” said COSAR, “and hunters are asked to check their game cameras for any sign.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices