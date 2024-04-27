Search for missing Okanagan senior continues

The search for a missing senior continued in the Okanagan on Saturday.
Allan Francescutti, 79, was last seen on April 16 and was reported missing on April 21.
Two days later, on Tuesday, April 23, police said he may have travelled to the Mabel Lake and Shuswap Falls area as recently as April 12.
However, later that day, RCMP updated their information, saying his vehicle had been found in the Dee Lake area, which is approximately a 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Kelowna.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is also involved in the search.
On Saturday, COSAR said more than 50 searchers, dog teams and ATV teams are continuing to look for Francescutti.
The organization said it was hailing Saturday morning at Dee Lee, and that searchers are having difficulties making their way through swamps and deadfall, but that they’re still optimistic.
“The public is encouraged to avoid the area,” said COSAR, “and hunters are asked to check their game cameras for any sign.”
- As Canada’s tax deadline nears, what happens if you don’t file your return?
- Posters promoting ‘Steal From Loblaws Day’ are circulating. How did we get here?
- Drumheller hoping to break record for ‘largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs’
- Planning a summer trip to Quebec’s Îles-de-la-Madeleine? You’ll have to pay up
Comments