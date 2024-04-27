Garter snakes waking from hibernation in Narcisse, Man. viewing dens

Send this page to someone via email

Tourists and travellers alike can get a glimpse of garter snakes waking up from their winter hibernation in dens across Narcisse, Man.

Tens of thousands of these snakes wake up as part of an annual mating ritual, according to the province, which lasts between one to three weeks in either late April or early May.

Four of the snake dens in the area are active, the province noted. A three-kilometre trail connects the dens.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Observation decks allow for the dens to be viewed from a safe distance.

On their website, the province said that while the snakes are not dangerous they should only be picked up in the presence of site staff.