Canada

Garter snakes waking from hibernation in Narcisse, Man. viewing dens

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Narcisse Manitoba garter snake pit View image in full screen
Snake dens in Narcisse, Man., are set to become active as the province says garter snakes could be waking up from their winter hibernation. Global News
Tourists and travellers alike can get a glimpse of garter snakes waking up from their winter hibernation in dens across Narcisse, Man.

Tens of thousands of these snakes wake up as part of an annual mating ritual, according to the province, which lasts between one to three weeks in either late April or early May.

Four of the snake dens in the area are active, the province noted. A three-kilometre trail connects the dens.

Observation decks allow for the dens to be viewed from a safe distance.

On their website, the province said that while the snakes are not dangerous they should only be picked up in the presence of site staff.

Reptiles galore in Brandon
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

