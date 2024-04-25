Menu

Canada

Watering restrictions in place for Kelowna, West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 8:06 pm
1 min read
A lawn sprinkler watering grass. View image in full screen
File photo of a lawn sprinkler watering grass. Global News
With most of B.C. under drought conditions, and it’s only April, the City of West Kelowna has implemented water regulations for its residents.

Stage 2 water regulations were formally introduced on Wednesday.

The new regulations mean that even-addressed properties can only irrigate on Saturdays and Tuesdays, while odd-addressed properties can only irrigate on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Click to play video: 'Drought concern prompts water cap on Kelowna farmers'
Drought concern prompts water cap on Kelowna farmers

City officials say if drought conditions continue, and high water use isn’t curtailed, restrictions may be tightened even further to Stage 3.

Those restrictions would permit watering to just once per week. It would also prohibit filling pools, hot tubs, fountains and ponds, and washing vehicles, sidewalks and driveways.

West Kelowna’s announcement comes on the heels of Kelowna’s Stage 1 watering restriction announced on Monday, April 22.

That stage restriction limits watering to three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for odd-numbered addresses and Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for even-numbered addresses.

No watering will be allowed on Mondays.

More information about watering restrictions in West Kelowna is available online.

More information about watering restrictions in Kelowna is available online.

