Canada

Food Basics relocation to Kingston’s Trillium District welcome

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Food Basics opens new location in Kingstons RioCan Centre'
Food Basics opens new location in Kingstons RioCan Centre
It's out with the old and in with the new as Food Basics officially relocated from it's old location at Frontenac mall to the Rio-Can center. The new location is expected to have a noticeable impact on the community.
The Rio-Can Centre in Kingston, Ont., welcomed a new store this week.

The Food Basics grocery store had initially been at the Frontenac Mall before moving to the new location.

“All the employees from our store on Bath Road came with us, and we hired an additional thirty people for the extra business that we’re hoping to have here,” said John Manax, vice president of operations at the store. He added that the search of the new location occurred after the store’s lease expired at the previous location.

“This spot came up and we are very excited to be here.”

City councillor Jimmy Hassan from the Trillium District said the grand opening is exciting for the entire district.

“I was very bothered when I heard they were closing down, and we were not sure where they were going to open.”

A number of promotions are being held through the weekend to mark the grand opening.

— With files from Global’s Fawwaz Muhammad -Yusuf.

