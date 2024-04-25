Food Basics relocation to Kingston’s Trillium District welcome

Send this page to someone via email

The Rio-Can Centre in Kingston, Ont., welcomed a new store this week.

The Food Basics grocery store had initially been at the Frontenac Mall before moving to the new location.

“All the employees from our store on Bath Road came with us, and we hired an additional thirty people for the extra business that we’re hoping to have here,” said John Manax, vice president of operations at the store. He added that the search of the new location occurred after the store’s lease expired at the previous location.

“This spot came up and we are very excited to be here.”

City councillor Jimmy Hassan from the Trillium District said the grand opening is exciting for the entire district.

“I was very bothered when I heard they were closing down, and we were not sure where they were going to open.”

A number of promotions are being held through the weekend to mark the grand opening.

— With files from Global’s Fawwaz Muhammad -Yusuf.