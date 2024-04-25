Regina Humane Society sends out urgent plea to adopt dogs

Just months after the Regina Humane Society (RHS) moved into its new facility, it is searching for help as the space has run out of room for dogs.

The organization sent out an urgent plea to the public Wednesday, asking residents to reconsider adopting a pet.

According to RHS, dogs are waiting 64 per cent longer to be adopted than the average for dogs in its care, after COVID-19 saw very high adoption rates.

“These animals are here for an extended period of time and we have some that have been here 50, 60 days or more, which is not good for them,” Bill Thorn, director of marketing and public relations at the RHS, said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We make it as comfortable as we can, we take them out to play as much as we can but it’s not home. They are in a smaller space relative to a home and after a while that can get frustrating for them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thorn said there a number of reasons people might not be adopting dogs right now, including the rising cost of living.

“Mortgage rates and rent are going up, and some people are being forced to change where they live and sometimes that means they’re going to a place that doesn’t allow pets,” Thorn said.

“There is also a shortage of veterinarians. All of those things have combined to make it more difficult for people to hang onto their pets.”

All adoption fees have been reduced to $25 in hopes of finding the nearly 45 dogs at the shelter a home. The fee includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip and a post-adoption veterinary exam.

“We are in a crisis situation as we enter the peak intake seasons of spring and summer,” Lisa Koch, the RHS executive director, said. “We are appealing to the community to consider adopting a dog or puppy at this time, or to advocate for their adoption by promoting them online or sharing with friends and family.”

The humane society moved into its new location in February from its previous location on Armour Road. The facility cost $28 million, with RHS raising $15 million towards the cost.