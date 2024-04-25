Menu

Canada

New sexual violence response strategy to roll out in Manitoba

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 5:56 pm
1 min read
Intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic,’ say experts
Intimate partner violence an ‘epidemic,’ say experts – Feb 13, 2024
A new sexual assault and intimate partner violence response strategy is being developed in Manitoba.

Thursday, the provincial government announced the strategy is being created with local experts over the coming year to ensure help is available in rural and northern communities.

It said the response will build on the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program currently running in some Winnipeg institutions, and will identify other resources that will help prevent and respond to sexual violence.

Work on the strategy has already begun, the province said, and is led by Dr. Yvette Emerson, Dr. Vanessa Poliquin and Leslie Spillett.

More details about the strategy will be shared in the coming months, it said.

“There is so much more to do to protect women, girls and two-spirit peoples, and we will centre the experience of these survivors and the expertise of the communities who care for them, to shape the path forward,” said families minister Nahanni Fontaine.

If anyone has experienced sexual violence, or knows someone who has, support is available by calling the Sexual Assault Crisis Line in Winnipeg at 204-786-8631 or toll-free throughout Manitoba at 1-888-292-7565.

