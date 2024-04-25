Canada, Manitoba governments put $500K into livestock predation prevention

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa and the Manitoba government are supplying $500,000 for measures protecting farm animals in the province.

The funds will come out of the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, and go to Manitoba’s Livestock Predation Prevention Program, which supports the purchase of equipment, livestock guardian dogs, and constructing predator-resilient fencing.

“Predation-related challenges pose a significant concern for Manitoba’s livestock producers, who not only lose animals but experience significant economic losses as well,” said agricultural minister Ron Kostyshyn.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The province said over 2,000 livestock are lost each year because of wildlife attacks.

Producers can get financial help through two streams, including pre-approved equipment and guardian dogs, and predator-resistant fence construction.

Those who paid a livestock predation claim under the Manitoba Wildlife Damage Compensation Program in 2021 or later can apply for the Livestock Predation Prevention Program, Manitoba said.

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible applicants can be reimbursed up to 75 per cent, or $5,000.

For more information, or to apply to, the program, visit www.manitoba.ca.