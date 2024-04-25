Menu

Canada

Canada, Manitoba governments put $500K into livestock predation prevention

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
Ottawa and the Manitoba government supplying $500,000 towards measures protecting livestock in the province. View image in full screen
Ottawa and the Manitoba government supplying $500,000 towards measures protecting livestock in the province. AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File
Ottawa and the Manitoba government are supplying $500,000 for measures protecting farm animals in the province.

The funds will come out of the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, and go to Manitoba’s Livestock Predation Prevention Program, which supports the purchase of equipment, livestock guardian dogs, and constructing predator-resilient fencing.

“Predation-related challenges pose a significant concern for Manitoba’s livestock producers, who not only lose animals but experience significant economic losses as well,” said agricultural minister Ron Kostyshyn.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The province said over 2,000 livestock are lost each year because of wildlife attacks.

Producers can get financial help through two streams, including pre-approved equipment and guardian dogs, and predator-resistant fence construction.

Those who paid a livestock predation claim under the Manitoba Wildlife Damage Compensation Program in 2021 or later can apply for the Livestock Predation Prevention Program, Manitoba said.

Eligible applicants can be reimbursed up to 75 per cent, or $5,000.

For more information, or to apply to, the program, visit www.manitoba.ca.

More funding for Squeal on Pigs program
