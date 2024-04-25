Take Pride Winnipeg gets cash boost from Manitoba government

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg organization is getting a cash boost this Earth Month.

Thursday morning, the Manitoba government announced in a media release that it is giving Take Pride Winnipeg a $46,000 grant for educating people in the province about “the importance of waste diversion, recycling and keeping communities litter-free.”

Among the organization’s programming is Team Up To Clean Up, which encourages business groups, schools, community groups and others to help keep their neighbourhood beautiful.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“If every person in Manitoba picks up a piece of litter, that’s over a million pieces of litter off the ground,” said Tom Ethans, executive director of Take Pride Winnipeg.

For information on recycling and waste reduction in Manitoba, visit www.manitoba.ca.