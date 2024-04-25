Menu

Canada

Take Pride Winnipeg gets cash boost from Manitoba government

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 3:15 pm
April is Earth Month, a time to reflect on our actions and impact on the environment. Simar Bedia, owner of Sol Recycling joins Ross Hull to discuss how we can achieve a cleaner, greener future with ways to improve our recycling efforts – Apr 8, 2024
A Winnipeg organization is getting a cash boost this Earth Month.

Thursday morning, the Manitoba government announced in a media release that it is giving Take Pride Winnipeg a $46,000 grant for educating people in the province about “the importance of waste diversion, recycling and keeping communities litter-free.”

Among the organization’s programming is Team Up To Clean Up, which encourages business groups, schools, community groups and others to help keep their neighbourhood beautiful.

“If every person in Manitoba picks up a piece of litter, that’s over a million pieces of litter off the ground,” said Tom Ethans, executive director of Take Pride Winnipeg.

For information on recycling and waste reduction in Manitoba, visit www.manitoba.ca.

