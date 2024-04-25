Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Advanced mammography machine installed at Saskatoon’s breast health centre

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
A new innovative mammography camera is now in use at the Breast Health Centre in Saskatoon. The Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation and the SHA split the cost. View image in full screen
A new innovative mammography camera is now in use at the Breast Health Centre in Saskatoon. The Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation and the SHA split the cost. SaskatoonCityHospitalFoundation/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An innovative mammography camera is now in use at the Irene and Leslie Dubé Centre of Care Breast Health Centre.

The machine is called a Hologic 3Dimensions Mammography system.

A mammography camera is used in a mammogram to take x-rays of the breasts to determine the cause of lumps, masses or abnormalities.

This new machine has curved paddles to make the test more comfortable for the patient, creates a sharper image and can be used with contrast for better diagnosis capabilities.

The Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation, their donors and the Saskatoon Health Authority (SHA) split the cost of this machine.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The partnership was able to get the machine in six or seven weeks.

“As a matter of fact, it was one of the fastest ordered machines,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of The Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, it was I think it was about six, seven weeks from start to finish, which is absolutely miraculous. Procurement was just on top of everything when they ordered the machine.”

The SHA and the Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation hope that this new machine can help with early detection and reducing wait times.

Click to play video: 'Support for cancer-related operations crucial to successful patient outcomes: surgeon'
Support for cancer-related operations crucial to successful patient outcomes: surgeon
Trending Now

Whether it was a detected lump, an abnormality (or) something. It needs to be checked out. Not everything, in either women or men, is cancerous. So, you have to check it out to see. Maybe it’s a cyst, maybe it’s something else,” said Shannon. “The earlier the detection, from women and men with self-exam, the better.

“And that’s the biggest thing self-exam, I think any (doctor) will tell you that that’s number one. But reducing wait times will automatically (happen) now that we are doing this on a regular basis.”

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices