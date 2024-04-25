Menu

Canada

‘Get busy buying EVs’: Metro Vancouver gas prices jump up overnight

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Get busy buying EVs’: Metro Vancouver gas prices jump up overnight'
‘Get busy buying EVs’: Metro Vancouver gas prices jump up overnight
A dramatic shift in gas prices was seen by Metro Vancouver drivers overnight. Most prices in the region were around $2.129 a litre Thursday morning, an overnight increase of around nine cents or more.
A dramatic overnight shift in gas prices was met by Metro Vancouver drivers this morning.

Most prices in the region were around $2.129 a litre Thursday, an overnight increase of around nine cents or more.

Petroleum expert Dan McTeague, with Canadians for Affordable Energy, said the rise is largely due to the switching of fuel to the summer blend, which is typically more costly.

Another factor for the increase is that American gas prices have increased as well.

McTeague also suggested gas is expected to go up another six cents Thursday night.

“It doesn’t help, of course, that you have a jurisdiction here in Vancouver which is the highest taxed anywhere in North America,” he said.

“Get busy buying EVs, I don’t say that flippantly, but that is apparently what the government wants and the government is getting its wish. If you want high prices and you want boutique gasoline, then you have to be prepared for it.”

McTeague said gas prices could reach $2.30 a litre this spring as drivers approach summer.

Click to play video: 'New report says Canadians less likely to buy EV’s'
New report says Canadians less likely to buy EV’s
