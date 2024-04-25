Menu

Canada

Human remains found in Georgian Bay Township identified as man missing since 2018

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 8:38 am
1 min read
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Ontario Provincial Police say a human remains found in Georgian Bay Township have been identified as a 60-year-old who went missing in late 2018.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the remains were identified as Eric Spencer.

On Oct. 17, 2018, the Thornbury man was reported last seen near South Bay Road and Honey Harbour Road.

On April 21, 2024, human remains were found in a wooded area near the intersection of South Bay Road and Honey Harbour Road by a volunteer search organization, Please Bring Me Home.

The investigation included OPP officers, and the forensic identification unit, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

