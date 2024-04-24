Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police find $24,000 in tires connected to fraud investigation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 6:31 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police said they found 48 tires with an estimate value of $24,000 in a storage locker and U-Haul on Tuesday. . View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said they found 48 tires with an estimate value of $24,000 in a storage locker and U-Haul on Tuesday. . Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon police said they found 48 tires with an estimated value of $24,000 in a storage locker and U-Haul on Tuesday.

The information came from the Regina Police Station, according to a Saskatoon Police Service release, saying it suspected someone was using a fake ID and credit cards to buy tires from a dealership.

The investigation led police to the tires and a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with both theft and fraud over $5,000.

Police didn’t say where the tires were found, but said the incidents have occurred in Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw and other Saskatchewan communities.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by this type of crime is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

