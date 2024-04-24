Ground officially breaks on new Guelph Lake Nature Centre

Construction of a new Guelph Lake Nature Centre is about to get underway.
The official ground-breaking took place at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area on Tuesday with members of the Grand River Conservation Authority.
The new one-storey accessible building will be situated inside the conservation area featuring large multi-purpose rooms. It was designed by +VG Architects and will be built by Dakon Construction.
The new building will sit next to an 850-metre trail that will be incorporated into learning activities.
It will replace a stand-alone house that has served as the nature centre for the last 42 years.
In a news release, $1.9 million has been raised in donations towards the project. A $2.041 million tender was approved by the GRCA board in March. There is $1.1 million in reserves that could be used to complete the project.
Work on the new nature centre is expected to be completed by late 2024.
