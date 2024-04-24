Menu

Canada

Ground officially breaks on new Guelph Lake Nature Centre

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 24, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
Members of the GRCA board were on hand for the official ground breaking of the new nature centre at Guelph Lake Conservation Area. View image in full screen
Members of the GRCA board were on hand for the official ground breaking of the new nature centre at Guelph Lake Conservation Area. Grand River Conservation Authority
Construction of a new Guelph Lake Nature Centre is about to get underway.

The official ground-breaking took place at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area on Tuesday with members of the Grand River Conservation Authority.

The new one-storey accessible building will be situated inside the conservation area featuring large multi-purpose rooms. It was designed by +VG Architects and will be built by Dakon Construction.

The new building will sit next to an 850-metre trail that will be incorporated into learning activities.

It will replace a stand-alone house that has served as the nature centre for the last 42 years.

In a news release, $1.9 million has been raised in donations towards the project. A $2.041 million tender was approved by the GRCA board in March. There is $1.1 million in reserves that could be used to complete the project.

Work on the new nature centre is expected to be completed by late 2024.

 

