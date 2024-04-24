Menu

Canada

Annual Category 3 fire ban coming to Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How weather is impacting B.C.’s early fire season'
How weather is impacting B.C.’s early fire season
Matthew MacDonald, Lead Weather Forecaster for the BC Wildfire Service, discusses whether an early start to the wildfire season increases the potential for increased wildfire activity throughout the year.
The Southern Interior will soon join two other B.C. regions in having earlier-than-normal fire bans.

On Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service announced that Category 3 fires will soon be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The ban will begin on Friday, May 3 at noon, and will be in effect until Oct. 11, or until it’s rescinded.

Click to play video: 'Dry conditions prompt early Alberta fire bans, Edmonton council pushes for further restrictions'
Dry conditions prompt early Alberta fire bans, Edmonton council pushes for further restrictions

“This prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” said BCWS.

A Category 3 fire is a large fire consisting of either big piles of brush or stubble or grass that exceeds 0.2 of a hectare (half an acre).

The prohibition applies to all public and private lands throughout the region, unless specified by local government.

In 2022, Category 3 fires were banned in the Southern Interior on June 30. And last year, open burning bans began on May 18.

Last month, Category 2 and 3 open fires were banned in the Prince George and Cariboo fire centres.

Also, the Northwest Fire Centre has banned Category 2 and 3 fires in the Bulkley and Nadina fire zones.

Click to play video: 'Heart-shaped fire on Tofino beach sparks outrage'
Heart-shaped fire on Tofino beach sparks outrage
A Category 2 open fire is a pile of material that does not exceed two metres in height and three metres in width, or grass or stubble that does not exceed 0.2 of a hectare.

Category 1 fires, commonly called campfires, are still allowed throughout the province.

However, given the province’s current drought conditions, it’s likely it won’t be long before a campfire ban is announced.

The government says “the decision when or where to implement a fire ban is made by the regional fire centres depending on local fire hazards or dangers, the type of weather conditions forecasted and the type and level of fire activity occurring.”

More information about open burning is available online as is information on fire bans and restrictions.

Click to play video: 'Banff prepares to fight forest fires'
Banff prepares to fight forest fires
