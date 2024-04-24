Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

West Kelowna, unionized employees sign 4-year contract

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
File photo of city hall in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
File photo of city hall in West Kelowna. Global News
The City of West Kelowna, B.C., has signed a new collective agreement with its unionized workers.

The four-year contract, which will see wages rise 16.5 per cent, affects 195 employees of the Association of Local Government Employees Union (ALGEU).

The first year will see employees receive a 4.5 per cent raise that is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2024, with wages rising five per cent on Jan. 1, 2025. The final two years will see increases of 3.5 per cent each.

Click to play video: 'Federal labour minister orders commission into 2023 B.C. port strike'
Federal labour minister orders commission into 2023 B.C. port strike

There were three days of bargaining, from April 10 to 12, with the ALGEU ratifying the deal on April 17, followed by city council saying yes on April 23.

According to the city, the wage increases are consistent with recent labour agreements elsewhere in B.C.

Global News has reached out to the ALGEU.

The city also said other changes to the collective agreement, which ensures labour stability, were minor housekeeping amendments.

Click to play video: 'B.C. union says workers ratify collective agreement with Rogers Sugar'
B.C. union says workers ratify collective agreement with Rogers Sugar
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

