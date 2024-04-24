Menu

Canada

United Way KFL&A announces new fundraising campaign chair

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 6:22 pm
1 min read
Joanne Langlois is the new campaign chair for fundraising with the United Way KFL&A in Kingston. View image in full screen
Joanne Langlois is the new campaign chair for fundraising with the United Way KFL&A in Kingston. Talha Hashmani / Global News
A new chair will be heading fundraising efforts for United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) this year, after the organization raised nearly $4 million last year.

Joanne Langlois was tapped for the new position this week. In a press release on Tuesday, the organization said Langlois has been a volunteer off and on for the last 30 years — a feat that, according to the organization’s president, could lead to another successful campaign.

“This community is fortunate to have such strong volunteer leadership every year,” John DiPaolo said in the release. “Joanne brings such a passion for the community and United Way to this year’s campaign.”

The release stated that just over $3.9 million was raised in last year’s campaign. This year’s goal will be announced when the campaign launches in September.

Langlois said she’s thrilled to step into the shoes of the campaign chairs before her.

“I believe in the United Way. I believe in its approach to fundraising and its approach to supporting umbrella agencies,” she said.

“And I have great respect for anyone who’s ever been a campaign chair before.”

President, CEO of United Way KFL&A steps down after 24 years
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

