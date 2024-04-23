Water Street to close for Kelowna’s annual maple festival

It will be all things maple this weekend in the Central Okanagan.
From Thursday to Sunday, MapleFest will take over parts of Kelowna, B.C., including part of Water Street on Saturday.
According to the city, Water Street will be closed between Queensway and Doyle Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Have you ever had maple taffy in the snow?
Festivities will take place at Stuart Park and along Water Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual festival is presented by the Okanagan Francophone Cultural Centre.
More information about MapleFest, including several recipes that use maple, is available online.
