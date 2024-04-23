Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Water Street to close for Kelowna’s annual maple festival

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 6:37 pm
1 min read
File photo of MapleFest along Water Street in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of MapleFest along Water Street in Kelowna, B.C. Kelowna MapleFest
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It will be all things maple this weekend in the Central Okanagan.

From Thursday to Sunday, MapleFest will take over parts of Kelowna, B.C., including part of Water Street on Saturday.

According to the city, Water Street will be closed between Queensway and Doyle Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Have you ever had maple taffy in the snow?'
Have you ever had maple taffy in the snow?
Trending Now

Festivities will take place at Stuart Park and along Water Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The annual festival is presented by the Okanagan Francophone Cultural Centre.

More information about MapleFest, including several recipes that use maple, is available online.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices