Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie sales in Lindsay to support Ross Memorial Hospital

Tim Hortons restaurants in Lindsay, Ont., will donate the proceeds of their upcoming Smile Cookie campaign to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation to support patient care.

The annual Smile Cookies campaign runs from April 29 to May 5 in Lindsay. Restaurant owners Nick and Meghan Chapman, who operate five restaurants in Lindsay, will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the popular cookie to the foundation. Funds will support advancements in patient care at the Lindsay hospital.

“We know how important the hospital is to our patrons and people throughout Kawartha Lakes. The Ross is our hospital, too,” Nick said. “It’s where our four children were born and where we go for care when we need it.

View image in full screen The Smile Cookie campaign at five Tim Hortons restaurants in Lindsay, Ont., will support the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation. Taking part in the announcement were, from left, restaurants owners Meaghan and Nick Chapman, Mark Hutchinson, operations manager, and general manger Nancy Hutchinson. Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation

“It’s nice to know that the our Smile Cookie campaign will benefit everyone by supporting local patient care.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hospital foundation CEO Erin Coons says they are grateful to be selected for the Smile Cookie campaign. Priority investments at the hospital include the future expansion and modernization of the emergency department and intensive care unit, the new MRI and CT scanner, bedside equipment including the new fleet of IV pumps, and a clinical information system that connects patients’ digital health information records to medical technology and bedside tools.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Fundraising promotions such as this are a great way to spread some joy and raise awareness of priority needs at the hospital,” Coons said. “Combining cookies and a good cause — what could be better?”

The participating restaurants including three on Kent Street West, one at the corner of County Road 36 and Mount Hope Street and the other on Highway 35 south of Highway 7.