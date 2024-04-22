Regina Beach fire extinguished with help of 3 fire departments

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday afternoon a blaze rocked the community of Regina Beach, burning a large section of land in the area.

The scent of burning is still in the air and is noticeable from several kilometres out of town, but the fire has been extinguished.

A number of volunteer firefighters from Regina Beach, Lumsden and Bethune responded to the scene just south of the town.

Mike Thorley, the chief administrative officer at Regina Beach is unsure how the fire started but said there were no injuries to people or livestock.

“All the wildlife and animals around there were taken care of, there were no injuries and no major losses,” Thorley said. “We just know that our fire department did an excellent job with the assistance of people in the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Part of a barb wire fence post was burnt in a fire near Regina Beach on April 21, 2024. Dave Parsons / Global News

Although hesitant to go on camera, residents told Global News stories of neighbours helping neighbours. Residents told us stories of people using buckets of water and others mowing the grass down to stop the spread of the flame.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I think people put everything else aside when something like this happens and make sure that they’re covering off land and everyone is as safe as possible,” Thorley said.

When talking about neighbours helping neighbours, it put a smile to his face.

“It’s a huge part of it and I think it would happen anywhere. If it was northern Saskatchewan or anywhere else, I think it would happen and that’s just the Saskatchewan way, I really do believe that.”