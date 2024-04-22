Sask. NDP wants education minister to quit over comments to mother whose child died

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for the resignation of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill after controversy surrounding comments Cockrill made to a mother whose daughter died.

The call comes after Taya Thomas had a private meeting with Cockrill to discuss teachers wanting more supports for students with extra needs.

The woman’s daughter, 13-year-old Mayelle, died last year after dealing with multiple medical conditions.

She had seizures and used a wheelchair. Her mother says the girl was not able to attend high school, because there was no room for her in a specialized program.

Thomas said during the meeting with Cockrill to discuss negotiations with the teachers’ union, he asked her, “What do they want me to do? Give up my first-born child?”

Thomas spoke about her experience at the legislature last week, where Cockrill committed to meeting with her.

“In that meeting, Mr. Speaker, I used an expression that was a poor choice of words on my part. I did apologize to Ms. Thomas,” Cockrill said during question period.

Thomas claims she did not receive an apology.

“He did not apologize to me. I had a friend there who witnessed that, he did give me his condolences but then he made that careless comment afterwards,” Thomas said.

In the NDP’s announcement calling for his resignation, it said Cockrill has “repeatedly misled the media and public.”

NDP Leader Carla Beck is expected to speak on the matter at a news conference Monday afternoon.

