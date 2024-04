See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A small wildfire is burning in the South Okanagan, between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

Discovered on Saturday afternoon, the Dutton Creek blaze is estimated at four hectares in size and is located around 1.7 kilometres east of Highway 97 and Vaseux Lake.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

BC Wildfire says crews are on scene and that a helicopter will be brought in to help battle it.