Work underway to repair overpass strike damages on Highway 99

Drivers in the Delta and South Surrey region are advised of ongoing work to repair damages caused by an over-height collision.

The 112th Street overpass was damaged in late December.

The repair work started Saturday morning and has reduced Highway 99 to one lane of traffic in each direction, lasting until at least 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it expects delays in the area and encourages drivers to find an alternative route, if possible.

Also, overnight lane closures are expected between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from April 22 to May 31.

In a statement back in December, a spokesperson for the ministry described the collision as “frustrating,” and that an initial assessment showed “significant” damage to the overpass.

The collision led to B.C. suspending the freight company the truck was working for.

“This suspension is a result of the company’s unwillingness or inability to operate safely within the province, following its sixth infrastructure crash in two years,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement.

Chohan Freight Forwarders, which has been involved in nearly a third of collisions involving overpasses in the last several years, confirmed one of its trucks was involved in the crash.

It said the driver, an “owner-operator” who “is not a company driver,” failed to wait for his permit and route directions for his oversized load.

The company said the driver was fired.

Drivers are being reminded to observe signage and traffic control personnel and reduce speed while work is done.