Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Work underway to repair overpass strike damages on Highway 99

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 3:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Work underway to repair overpass strike damages on Highway 99'
Work underway to repair overpass strike damages on Highway 99
Drivers in the Delta and South Surrey region are being advised of ongoing work to repair damages caused by an over-height collision that happened in late December.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drivers in the Delta and South Surrey region are advised of ongoing work to repair damages caused by an over-height collision.

The 112th Street overpass was damaged in late December.

The repair work started Saturday morning and has reduced Highway 99 to one lane of traffic in each direction, lasting until at least 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it expects delays in the area and encourages drivers to find an alternative route, if possible.

Also, overnight lane closures are expected between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from April 22 to May 31.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a statement back in December, a spokesperson for the ministry described the collision as “frustrating,” and that an initial assessment showed “significant” damage to the overpass.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision led to B.C. suspending the freight company the truck was working for.

“This suspension is a result of the company’s unwillingness or inability to operate safely within the province, following its sixth infrastructure crash in two years,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement.

Chohan Freight Forwarders, which has been involved in nearly a third of collisions involving overpasses in the last several years, confirmed one of its trucks was involved in the crash.

Trending Now

It said the driver, an “owner-operator” who “is not a company driver,” failed to wait for his permit and route directions for his oversized load.

The company said the driver was fired.

Drivers are being reminded to observe signage and traffic control personnel and reduce speed while work is done.

Click to play video: 'Aerial view of traffic after truck hits Highway 99 overpass in Delta'
Aerial view of traffic after truck hits Highway 99 overpass in Delta
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices