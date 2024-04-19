Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

WNBA moving date of its preseason game in Edmonton to avoid potential conflict with NHL playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 7:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WNBA #1 overall pick Caitlin Clark formally introduced to Indiana Fever fans'
WNBA #1 overall pick Caitlin Clark formally introduced to Indiana Fever fans
Basketball phenom Caitlin Clark addressed fans and the media today as the newest member of the WNBA's Indiana Fever. Clark, the #1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, has brought unprecedented attention to women's basketball during her time as a standout shooter at University of Iowa.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The WNBA is moving its preseason game in Edmonton between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm to May 4.

The game was originally scheduled for May 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, but the NHL’s Oilers could potentially be hosting a Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings that day.

The WNBA game will tipoff at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The league is playing a preseason game in Canada for the second straight year. Last season, the Chicago Sky’s win over the Minnesota Lynx in Toronto attracted a sold out crowd and set records for TV viewers, attendance and merchandise sales in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Toronto billionaire pushing for WNBA team'
Toronto billionaire pushing for WNBA team
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices