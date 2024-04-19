Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. First Nation gets nearly $16M funding for off-grid solar farm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 9:39 pm
1 min read
A First Nation in central British Columbia is getting what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada. A solar panel array is seen outside the administration building at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in North Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, June 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A First Nation in central British Columbia is getting what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada. A solar panel array is seen outside the administration building at the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, in North Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, June 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.

Nearly $16 million in federal and provincial funding is going toward the solar farm in Anahim Lake, home to the Ulkatcho First Nation, where power is currently diesel-generated.

Click to play video: 'BC Hydro puts out call for private power project investment'
BC Hydro puts out call for private power project investment

Infrastructure Canada says in a news release that the project will reduce the need for diesel generation in the remote community by about 64 per cent, equal to 1.1 million litres less of diesel a year.

Story continues below advertisement

The power plant will be built by the Ulkatcho Energy Corporation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

BC Hydro says the project is expected to generate 3.8 megawatts, enough to power approximately 350 homes.

Trending Now

The statement says BC Hydro will buy the solar energy and integrate it into power lines and a battery storage system to serve the community.

Click to play video: 'T’Sou-ke Nation becomes model for sustainable living'
T’Sou-ke Nation becomes model for sustainable living
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices