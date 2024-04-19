Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal unveils new plan for 20,000 housing units

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
A fence surrounds the vacant lot of the former Hippodrome racetrack, which the city of Montreal plans to develop into subsidized housing, in Montreal, Thursday, June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
A fence surrounds the vacant lot of the former Hippodrome racetrack, which the city of Montreal plans to develop into subsidized housing, in Montreal, Thursday, June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Montreal has announced a new vision for an old racetrack that the mayor says will be home to as many as 40,000 people.

The federal and provincial governments, as well as the city will each pitch in $2 million for technical studies on the 95 hectares of land, part of which used to host the Hippodrome.

The land hasn’t been used for 14 years and doesn’t have a water distribution system, and the studies will analyze what it will cost to connect the area to city infrastructure and public transit.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Friday’s announcement comes after the city failed multiple times to build housing at the Hippodrome site, located in the middle of the Island of Montreal.

Mayor Valérie Plante says the new vision — 20,000 units, half of which will be affordable housing — will become a “city within a city.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pierre Boivin, CEO of investment firm Claridge, who is helping to draft a new development model for the property, says this new plan will succeed where others have failed.

Trending Now

He says the potential implication of the Canada Infrastructure Bank helping to build the water infrastructure network allows the city to believe the project will finally get off the ground.

Click to play video: 'Will Montreal’s old Hippodrome site finally get new lease on life?'
Will Montreal’s old Hippodrome site finally get new lease on life?
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices