Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. environment minister resigns, citing political differences with Higgs’s Tories

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another N.B. cabinet minister won’t run in provincial election'
Another N.B. cabinet minister won’t run in provincial election
RELATED: Another former New Brunswick cabinet minister from Blaine Higgs' government has announced he won't be reoffering in this year's election, bringing the total number now to six Tory MLAs to recently announce similar intentions. According to some political watchers, that could present Premier Blaine Higgs with a problem – or an opportunity. Silas Brown explains – Mar 1, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick’s Environment Minister has announced his resignation, citing political differences with the Progressive Conservative party led by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Gary Crossman says in a social media post today that his health must be his priority and he feels it’s time to “step aside.”

He says he is resigning immediately from cabinet and will step down from his duties as the Progressive Conservative member for the Hampton district in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'N.B. opposition parties accuse government of not making climate change a priority'
N.B. opposition parties accuse government of not making climate change a priority

The 69-year-old was first elected in 2014 and says his personal and political beliefs “no longer align in many ways” with the direction of the party and its government.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A dozen Tories have announced a departure from provincial politics since the 2020 election, including former ministers Daniel Allain, Trevor Holder, Dorothy Shephard and Jeff Carr.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Higgs has been facing internal revolt for nearly two years, with some defectors criticizing his leadership style and his controversial policy requiring students under 16 to receive parental consent before they can change their names or pronouns at school.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices