Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Report suggests little progress made in 1st year of Alberta’s emissions reduction plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Critics react to Alberta government’s ‘aspirational’ climate plan'
Critics react to Alberta government’s ‘aspirational’ climate plan
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 20, 2023) Energy industry experts are weighing in on a climate plan released by the Alberta government. The target is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but critics say the plan is short on detail. Saif Kaisar has the story – Apr 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A survey from a clean energy think-tank says Alberta has done little to implement its plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The Pembina Institute has examined the measures included in the province’s plan released one year ago.

It says it found no evidence the government has begun the sort of public consultations required to move Alberta’s economy towards the goal of net-zero emissions.

Despite the plan’s promise to keep reducing Alberta’s methane emissions, the institute points out the United Conservative Party government opposes federal measures aimed at that goal.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

And although the plan promises to lower the emissions limit for the oilsands, the institute says it found no indication such a move is being considered.

The report found two examples of progress — a grant program for carbon capture and storage and an increased allotment of revenues from the government’s carbon levy toward emissions reduction.

Story continues below advertisement

Institute director Simon Dyer says the government’s slow movement on climate change risks Alberta’s future by putting its economy out of step with where the world is going.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government has new initiative to incentivize the cutting of emissions'
Alberta government has new initiative to incentivize the cutting of emissions
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices