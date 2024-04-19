Man on fire outside Manhattan courthouse rushed away on stretcher

Send this page to someone via email

A person who was on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place Friday has been rushed away on a stretcher.

A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire Friday afternoon. People then rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away. Emergency responders then rushed the person away on a stretcher.

The New York Fire Department told Global News it responded to reports of a person on fire and rushed a patient to hospital in critical condition.

The fire happened in a park across the street from the courthouse that has been a gathering point for protesters and media outlets covering jury selection for Trump’s trial.

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in Trump’s hush money case just minutes earlier, drawing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president a step closer to opening statements.

Global News has reached out to the New York Police Department for more information, but they have not immediately commented.

More to come…