U.S. News

Man on fire outside Manhattan courthouse rushed away on stretcher

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 19, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C.
A person who was on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place Friday has been rushed away on a stretcher.

A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire Friday afternoon. People then rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away. Emergency responders then rushed the person away on a stretcher.

The New York Fire Department told Global News it responded to reports of a person on fire and rushed a patient to hospital in critical condition.

The fire happened in a park across the street from the courthouse that has been a gathering point for protesters and media outlets covering jury selection for Trump’s trial.

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in Trump’s hush money case just minutes earlier, drawing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president a step closer to opening statements.

Global News has reached out to the New York Police Department for more information, but they have not immediately commented.

More to come…

