Advocacy groups speak out against domestic violence comments by Nova Scotia minister

Several Nova Scotia groups that assist women are speaking out against comments on domestic violence by Justice Minister Brad Johns, and at least one is calling for his dismissal.

Johns was forced to apologize Thursday for saying that domestic violence is not an epidemic and that there are bigger issues facing the province, including drugs and gun violence.

Natasha Hines of Wellness Within, a reproductive rights group, calls Johns’s comments “ignorant and dangerous” and says he should resign or be fired.

Hines says the apology isn’t enough and adds that her organization has lost confidence in the minister’s ability to continue in his post.

Premier Tim Houston reacted to Johns’s comments by saying that addressing domestic violence is a priority for the government.

Johns made his remarks on the fourth anniversary of the 2020 mass shooting during which a gunman killed 22 people after first attacking his common-law spouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.