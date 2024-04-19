Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Randy Bachman plans to auction off 200 of his guitars next month

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Randy Bachman of The Guess Who discusses accidentally creating ‘American Woman’, longevity of music'
EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Randy Bachman of The Guess Who discusses accidentally creating ‘American Woman’, longevity of music
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 8, 2020) During a candid interview with guitarist Randy Bachman, he talks about The Guess Who's rise to stardom, creating the smash-hit "American Woman' while tuning his guitar and how making a "series of really good mistakes" lead him to where he is today. – May 8, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Randy Bachman is bidding farewell to some of the instruments that shaped his legendary rock career, including the guitar used to compose the Guess Who classic “American Woman.”

The Winnipeg-born musician says 200 of his signature guitars will be auctioned at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe and online on May 29 and 30.

The instruments include the 1959 Les Paul Standard guitar, which Bachman acquired in 1968 when a performance in a Nanaimo, B.C., church basement took an unexpected turn. His own guitar suffered a cracked neck, so a fan offered him the Les Paul as a replacement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The guitar later inspired the famous “American Woman” riff that came to him during a performance at a curling rink.

Julien’s Auctions says the guitar now has a conservative estimated worth of US$200,000 to $400,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Other items up for auction include Bachman’s 1968 Fender Hardtail Stratocaster, played on the single “Let it Ride,” and a 1957 Sunburst Harmony acoustic, the first guitar he acquired as a young violinist – which by its design evokes the look of a violin.

Click to play video: 'Randy Bachman weaves stories and music into latest concert tour'
Randy Bachman weaves stories and music into latest concert tour
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices