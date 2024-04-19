Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Hamilton man charged with murder in relation to body found in Pier 4 Park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 7:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hamilton Police investigating after body discovered at Pier 4 Park'
Hamilton Police investigating after body discovered at Pier 4 Park
Hamilton Police's homicide unit are investigating after finding a body at Pier 4 Park on Tuesday morning. Police identified the body as Jason Gallant, a 50-year-old man from the Hamilton, Ont.-area, and are deeming the death suspicious – Apr 3, 2024
A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing a murder charge in connection with a 50-year-old who was found dead at Pier 4 Park in early April.

Police say the man was arrested Thursday night after a pair of search warrants were executed.

The body of Jason Gallant was found April 2 behind the Leander Boat Club and was believed to have been lying on shore by the edge of Harbour waters for hours.

It is suspected he was killed in an incident that occurred sometime overnight.

Michael Castiglione, 36, of Hamilton, has been charged with second-degree murder and investigators are not seeking any other suspects, according to a police spokesperson.

“Police are not seeking additional suspects or involved vehicles and believe the incident was isolated, as the deceased and the accused, were known to each other,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in a statement Friday.

Hamilton police are still appealing to the public for information and asking nearby residents with surveillance cameras at Pier 4 Park to reach out to investigators.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

