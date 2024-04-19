Hamilton man charged with murder in relation to body found in Pier 4 Park

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing a murder charge in connection with a 50-year-old who was found dead at Pier 4 Park in early April.

Police say the man was arrested Thursday night after a pair of search warrants were executed.

The body of Jason Gallant was found April 2 behind the Leander Boat Club and was believed to have been lying on shore by the edge of Harbour waters for hours.

The family has released a photo of homicide victim Jason Gallant. If you have any information to provide regarding the investigation, please contact Detective Constable Lindsay Filice of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-2288. pic.twitter.com/eELapIhWce — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 3, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

It is suspected he was killed in an incident that occurred sometime overnight.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Michael Castiglione, 36, of Hamilton, has been charged with second-degree murder and investigators are not seeking any other suspects, according to a police spokesperson.

“Police are not seeking additional suspects or involved vehicles and believe the incident was isolated, as the deceased and the accused, were known to each other,” Const. Indy Bharaj said in a statement Friday.

Hamilton police are still appealing to the public for information and asking nearby residents with surveillance cameras at Pier 4 Park to reach out to investigators.