Hockey Canada announces team for world para championship in Calgary

The Canadian team attempting to reclaim a world para hockey championship on home ice was announced Thursday by Hockey Canada.

Canada is the host team of the 2024 world championship May 4-12 in Calgary.

The 17-player roster features a dozen returners from the squad that took silver in 2023 in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Canada lost 6-1 to the United States in the final after also falling 5-1 and 3-2 in overtime to the Americans in the 2021 and 2019 finals, respectively, in Ostrava, Czechia.

Canada also finished runner-up to the U.S. in the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. Canada last claimed a world para title in 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea.

The 2024 world championship roster includes Canada’s top three scorers in Moose Jaw — Dominic Cozzolino of Mississauga, Ont., Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont., and Adam Dixon of Midland, Ont.

“We have been working hard to grow as a team since our initial evaluation camp in September,” Canadian head coach Russ Herrington said in a statement.

“All of our players have shown resiliency and perseverance this season, which has made it challenging, in the best of ways, as staff to assemble this roster.

“Representing Canada on home ice is a special opportunity and we are confident this group will put in the necessary efforts to make Canadians proud from coast to coast to coast.”

Canada will be joined by Czechia, Italy and Japan in Group B at the world championship, while Group A features China, Korea, Slovakia and the U.S.

The Canadians open May 4 against Japan before a May 5 game against Italy. They close out the preliminary round May 7 against 2023 bronze medallist Czechia.