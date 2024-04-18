Menu

Canada

Search underway for missing rock climber who may have fell into northern B.C. river

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 8:15 pm
1 min read
A view of Hagwilget Bridge and its rugged surrounding areas. It’s believed Spencer Edouard Oliver went rock climbing near the bridge. View image in full screen
A view of Hagwilget Bridge and its rugged surrounding areas. It’s believed Spencer Edouard Oliver went rock climbing near the bridge. Google Maps
Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who may have fallen into a northern B.C. river earlier this week.

Police in the community of New Hazelton, B.C., which is around five hours northwest of Prince George, say Spencer Edouard Oliver went rock climbing on Tuesday, April 16, and didn’t return.

RCMP say they were alerted on Wednesday, just before 9 a.m., and that the 30-year-old’s family went out looking for him.

It’s believed he went to a rock-climbing spot near Hagwilget Bridge, a steel suspension bridge along Highway 62 that spans the Bulkley River

“Police attended the area and learned that family had located items believed to belong to Spencer,” said New Hazelton RCMP.

“Evidence at the scene suggests that Spencer may have fallen into the river.”

Oliver is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian male who is five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 157 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Along with search and rescue crews from the nearby communities of Houston, Smithers and Terrace, local fire departments, B.C. Ambulance and Police Dog Services also attended the scene.

“Search efforts included boats, helicopter and swift water teams,” said the RCMP, noting Wednesday’s search efforts lasted until 5 p.m., but continued Thursday.

“All efforts to locate Spencer have been unsuccessful.”

