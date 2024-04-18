Closing arguments presented in Michael Gordon Jackson abduction case

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly two weeks of evidence and witnesses taking the stand in the trial of Michael Gordon Jackson, the final arguments were made to the jury Thursday.

Gordon is on trial for allegedly abducting his daughter to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson, who is representing himself, pleaded not guilty to abduction in contravention of a child custody order.

In front of a full courtroom Thursday, Jackson told his side of the story first in what he called a “historic criminal case” in Saskatchewan.

Much of the discussion from both sides focused on Jackson’s intent behind his actions.

“As a criminal matter, this case is easy to resolve,” Jackson said in his statement to the jury.

Jackson argued every Crown witness during the trial testified his daughter was only taken to prevent her from getting a vaccine and not to deprive the mother of the possession of their daughter.

“No one testified, not even (the mother), it was to deprive (my daughter) from the mother,” Jackson said.

Jackson continued to say his sole intention to keep her daughter from being vaccinated.

“Why would I allow any harm to come to my daughter when I have the ability to stop it.”

He went on to say he feels the crown has proven his case without him even needing to testify.

“I did what I did solely to protect my daughter from being vaccinated,” Jackson said.

Crown prosecutor Zoey Kim-Zeggelaar made her argument next, saying it is no question Jackson took his daughter to avoid the vaccine, but it was also his intention to deprive the mother possession of the child.

“His intention was to deprive the mother,” she said. “The reason was to prevent her from vaccinating their daughter.”

Kim-Zeggelaar argued, “how could (Jackson) intend one of these things without intending the other… He believed his daughter would be vaccinated against his wishes and took her.”

She said Jackson went through a bad divorce and it turned into an ugly custody agreement.

The couple’s custody order in place in November 2021 outlined that the wife had final say on decisions about the child’s health but Jackson would be consulted on decisions.

The Crown argued to the jury Jackson did have input into the decision after sending multiple articles and links over text about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Even though there was no formal discussion, it was clear what his opinion was,” Kim-Zeggelaar said. “He stated he did not want her vaccinated and expressed that to the mother.”

“He took the law into his own hands.”

The Crown also read a series of text messages Jackson sent to the RCMP while on the run, including one that read “never seeing her mother again would be a benefit and not a loss.”

“These are the actions of someone who was prepared to hold [the daughter] for as long as needed until he got what he wanted,” Kim-Zeggelaar said.

Jury members will begin deliberations on the judge’s charge Friday morning until they come to a unanimous decision.

Currently 14 members sit on the jury, but only 12 will make the final decision.