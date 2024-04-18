Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Controversial part of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail gets rezoned to parkland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 6:55 pm
1 min read
Construction along the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. View image in full screen
Construction along the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. Submitted
Construction could proceed on a troubled section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail following a successful rezoning application this week.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the 1.5-kilometre section was recently rezoned by the District of Sicamous from residential to parkland.

Before the rezoning, that stretch of lakefront land was in question as it ran alongside around two dozen private properties, with those landowners wondering if crossing agreements would be needed to access their private docks.

Click to play video: 'Shuswap homeowners concerned about future of docks'
Shuswap homeowners concerned about future of docks

That question became moot, though, said the CSRD after the land was rezoned unanimously by Sicamous council to parkland, which allows recreational purposes.

With that bylaw now in the books, the regional district says the 1.5 kilometres could see construction work this year.

“The decision by the District of Sicamous’ council to rezone the portion of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail within its boundaries now clears the way for another section of trail development,” said the regional district.

“The ownership partners are also grateful for the outpouring of support for the project from numerous residents in the area, which ultimately led to the reconsideration of the zoning application.”

When completed, the rail trail will be 50 kilometres long and run between Sicamous and Armstrong.

Click to play video: 'Crews cleaning up rail trail encampment in Kelowna'
Crews cleaning up rail trail encampment in Kelowna

Last month, the CSRD announced that annual construction on the rail trail had started. But that work may be expanded with this week’s news.

“We are already going over our construction plans to see how we can get this done,” said project construction manager Gabe Nava. “If we can do it this year, we will do it this year.”

