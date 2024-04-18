Controversial part of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail gets rezoned to parkland

Send this page to someone via email

Construction could proceed on a troubled section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail following a successful rezoning application this week.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the 1.5-kilometre section was recently rezoned by the District of Sicamous from residential to parkland.

Before the rezoning, that stretch of lakefront land was in question as it ran alongside around two dozen private properties, with those landowners wondering if crossing agreements would be needed to access their private docks.

That question became moot, though, said the CSRD after the land was rezoned unanimously by Sicamous council to parkland, which allows recreational purposes.

With that bylaw now in the books, the regional district says the 1.5 kilometres could see construction work this year.

“The decision by the District of Sicamous’ council to rezone the portion of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail within its boundaries now clears the way for another section of trail development,” said the regional district.

“The ownership partners are also grateful for the outpouring of support for the project from numerous residents in the area, which ultimately led to the reconsideration of the zoning application.”

When completed, the rail trail will be 50 kilometres long and run between Sicamous and Armstrong.

Last month, the CSRD announced that annual construction on the rail trail had started. But that work may be expanded with this week’s news.

“We are already going over our construction plans to see how we can get this done,” said project construction manager Gabe Nava. “If we can do it this year, we will do it this year.”