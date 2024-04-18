Winnipeg man used proceeds of electronics theft to buy $600K home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man who was working at a parcel delivery company’s warehouse in Winnipeg is facing a half-dozen charges in connection with the large-scale theft of electronics.

Winnipeg police say they were tipped off in January and arrested the suspect, who faced multiple theft and possession of property-related charges. At the time, police seized stolen items, including a laptop and phone, as well as cash.

Police allege the man stole around $1.4 million worth of Apple-branded electronics, which police say was then sold via online classified ads.

The investigation continued, and in March, police said, the same suspect deposited more than $900,000 from the sale of stolen property into his personal bank accounts and used some of the money to buy a $600,000 home.

He was arrested again on Wednesday and now faces charges of trafficking in property obtained by crime, possessing property obtained by crime, possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime, laundering proceeds of crime and theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call the property crime unit at 204-986-2426 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).